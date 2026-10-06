Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - General Strategic Metals Inc., formerly General Copper Gold Corp., (CSE: GSMI) (OTC Pink: GNRGF) (FSE: 7S50) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Wayne Tisdale as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director, and the appointment of Kelsey Chin as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately.

Wayne is a seasoned entrepreneur, financier and resource executive with more than 40 years of experience identifying emerging commodity opportunities, building companies and creating shareholder value. Throughout his career, he has founded and financed companies across the gold, copper, uranium, lithium, cobalt, palladium and diamond sectors, raising more than $2 billion in capital and creating significant value through strategic acquisitions, exploration and corporate transactions. His approach combines early recognition of commodity cycles, strategic acquisition of high-quality assets, disciplined capital allocation and aggressive exploration to advance projects toward institutional and strategic interest. His track record includes founding and building companies that have subsequently been acquired or progressed through major strategic transactions. Wayne brings a founder-driven, value-focused approach to corporate growth, with an emphasis on identifying opportunities early and building long-term value through strategy, capital and execution.

Kelsey is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), Certified General Accountant (CGA) with more than 20 years of experience in audit, finance and accounting, with expertise spanning the mining and mineral exploration, healthcare and technology industries. Throughout her career, Kelsey has held senior financial and corporate positions with numerous publicly traded companies, serving as both a director and executive officer. In these roles, she has been responsible for a broad range of financial and corporate functions, including financial reporting, financial controls, corporate governance, regulatory compliance, and has led numerous financings and corporate transactions to successful completion. She has developed a strong understanding of the financial and governance requirements associated with publicly traded companies, particularly within the mining and mineral exploration sector.

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Tisdale and Ms. Chin, Mike Curtis has resigned as President, CEO and Interim CFO of the Company. Mr. Curtis will remain as a Director of the Company, and has also been appointed as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

About General Strategic Metals Inc.

General Strategic Metals is an independent mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is engaged in the business of exploring for and evaluating mineral properties.

General Strategic Metals is currently exploring the 2,313 hectare Topley Richfield copper-gold property in British Columbia. Topley Richfield is a historic mining area with previous work carried out in 2008, 2015 as well as geophysical surveys in 2021. There are significant historical drilling intercepts and the 2021 geophysics has highlighted further key highly prospective areas that have yet to be explored. Multiple drill targets have already been identified by the Company.

The Company is also expanding its exploration portfolio into Namibia, with its property located in the Otjozondjupa Region of central-northern Namibia, within the eastern part of the Northern Zone of the Damara Mobile Belt. The region is economically significant and hosts major deposits of uranium, gold and base metals, providing a highly prospective setting for mineral exploration. The Property is situated between the towns of Otjiwarongo and Otavi and is located in proximity to the Okorusu fluorspar and Otjikoto gold mining operations. The property also benefits from established infrastructure, including access to the main highway, the national railway network and power supplies serving nearby communities and mining operations. The Company believes the property provides an opportunity to participate in Namibia's established and growing uranium sector while continuing to build a diversified portfolio of strategic mineral assets.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transactions and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317597