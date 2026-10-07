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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2026 07:00 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Prisjakt Group AB (publ): Prisjakt Group AB (publ) presents preliminary financial and operational information for July-August 2026

Prisjakt Group AB (publ) (the "Company") presents preliminary financial and operational information for the period 1 July-31 August 2026 and the comparative period 1 July-31 August 2025, in connection with the Company's parent company, Prisjakt AB (publ), announcing its intention to list its ordinary shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

The financial and operational information presented in this press release has been derived from the Company's unaudited internal accounting and reporting systems. The information is of a preliminary nature and is based on the assumption that the analysis and confirmations of the outcome for the period 1 July-31 August 2026, which is still ongoing, is correct. The Company's interim report for the period 1 July-30 September 2026 is expected to be published no later than on 30 November 2026.

Amounts in SEK millions (unless otherwise stated)July - August 2025July - August 2026
Net revenue78.988.3
Net revenue growth (%)n.a.12.0%
Adjusted EBITDA32.733.5
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)41.4%38.0%
Adjusted EBITA23.125.0
Adjusted EBITA margin (%)29.2%28.4%
Number of click-outs (millions)21.022.2

A listing of Prisjakt AB's (publ) ordinary shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market will not affect the terms and conditions of the Company's outstanding senior secured bonds 2025/2029 (ISIN: SE0024392XXX), which have been admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's corporate bond list since 15 May 2026.

For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Johansson, IR, +46 (0) 703 39 65 02, fredrik.johansson@prisjakt.nu

About Prisjakt
Prisjakt is the Nordic region's leading independent product and price comparison service. Since its founding in 2002, the mission has remained the same - to help consumers make better purchasing decisions. Prisjakt does this by collecting and presenting transparent and reliable information about retailers, products and prices. Every month, millions of consumers use Prisjakt's service, which is available in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

This information is information that Prisjakt Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7 October 2026 at 06:59 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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