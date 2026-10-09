DRONE VOLT is stepping up its game and launching the HERCULES 100, its new cargo drone: 100 kg payload for 30 minutes

Villepinte, October 9, 2026

DRONE VOLT, a French manufacturer of professional drones and a leading technology player in aerial robotics, announces the launch of the HERCULES 100, its new heavy-lift cargo drone capable of carrying up to 100 kg of payload for 30 minutes[1] . Developed in France, DRONE VOLT's new heavy-lift cargo drone is being unveiled in flight today at the UAV Show in Bordeaux.

With a maximum takeoff weight of 197 kg, the HERCULES 100 marks a new milestone in the development of DRONE VOLT's proprietary solutions and extends the company's expertise to heavy-lift aerial logistics via drones.

100 kg payload and a mobile platform

The HERCULES 100 is based on an octocopter architecture that provides motor redundancy. Its flight controller features triple redundancy, complemented by RTK GPS, obstacle-avoidance radar, and terrain-tracking LiDAR.

Powered by two 24S high-voltage solid-state batteries, it offers a flight time of up to 30 minutes with a 100 kg payload, for a maximum mission speed of 36 km/h. Foldable (1,660 × 1,060 × 720 mm), the HERCULES 100 can be transported in a pickup truck. This allows teams to transport the platform by road, then deploy and operate it directly from a forward operating area.

A true aerial logistics platform

The modular HERCULES 100 can carry various types of equipment depending on the mission. In particular, a remote-controlled automated winch with a maximum capacity of 80 kg allows a payload to be dropped without the drone landing. The platform can also be equipped with an automatic hook paired with a 30-meter sling, enabling transport configurations to be adapted to terrain constraints.

Industry, civil protection, and the armed forces

The HERCULES 100 is designed to meet a wide range of needs, including equipment transport, supplying remote sites, industrial logistics, and operations in hard-to-reach environments.

For civil protection, fire, and emergency services, it can help transport emergency supplies, pumps, hoses, medical or CBRN-E equipment, communication devices, batteries, water, and food-particularly during wildfires, floods, or natural and technological disasters.

For the armed forces, the HERCULES 100 also opens up new possibilities for operational logistics and resupply, particularly for transporting equipment, food, water, batteries, spare parts, and medical support equipment. Its mobility and the ability to deploy it from a pickup truck are key advantages for use as close as possible to operational zones.

A platform developed in France

The HERCULES 100 was developed in France and builds on the HERCULES product line, incorporating its principles of robustness, modularity, and safety. DRONE VOLT is simultaneously working on defining the initial CONOPS (Concept of Operations) and evaluating them using the SORA (Specific Operations Risk Assessment) methodology to prepare for future operations and the corresponding authorization requests. DRONE VOLT thus aims to offer a comprehensive CARGO solution, combining an aerial platform, equipment, operational expertise, and regulatory support.

The HERCULES 100 Unveiled in Flight Today at the UAV Show in Bordeaux

The HERCULES 100 is being unveiled in flight this Friday, October 9, 2026, at the UAV Show in Bordeaux. This first public demonstration allows industry professionals to experience this new CARGO platform under real-world conditions and to discuss its initial operational applications with the DRONE VOLT teams.

"With the HERCULES 100, DRONE VOLT is taking things to a whole new level. Carrying up to 100 kg for 30 minutes opens up a new range of applications for drone cargo transport. Developed in France, transportable in a pickup truck, and rapidly deployable, the HERCULES 100 was designed as a true aerial logistics platform, serving industries ranging from manufacturing to civil security and logistical support for the armed forces."*

Marc Courcelle, CEO of DRONE VOLT

Next press release: Wednesday, October 14, revenue for the thirdquarter of 2026.

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About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, the Benelux countries, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers "turnkey" business solutions that include various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT serves government agencies and industrial clients such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies…

DRONE VOLT has been designated an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Stock: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR0013088XXX - Eligible for: PEA, PEA-PME

Warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN Code: FR0014007XXX

More information at www.dronevolt.com



Contacts:

Investor Relations

DRONE VOLT

Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88

finance@dronevolt.com Media Relations FINANCE

ACTUS Finance & Communications

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dronevolt@actus.fr Media Relations - CONSUMER AND BUSINESS AYA communication

Antonin Violette - Phone: +33 6 47 48 63 25

aviolette@aya-communication.fr

[1] Range may vary depending on weather and operating conditions.

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