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WKN: A41L7K | ISIN: FI4000592282 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J40
Frankfurt
09.10.26 | 08:03
0,115 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2026 14:45 Uhr
135 Leser
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Summa Defence Oyj: Inside information: Helsinki District Court has decided to commence corporate restructuring proceedings for Summa Defence Plc and Summa Holding Oy.

Summa Defence Plc Company announcement, inside information 9 October 2026 at 15:45 EEST

The Helsinki District Court has today decided to commence corporate restructuring proceedings for Summa Defence Plc (the "Company") and its subsidiary Summa Holding Oy.

The District Court has appointed Nina Aganimov, Attorney-at-Law, as administrator of the restructuring proceedings.

On 14 September 2026, the Company announced that its working capital had been exhausted, and on 5 October 2026 that it had filed applications for corporate restructuring together with Summa Holding Oy. The proceedings concern only Summa Defence Plc and Summa Holding Oy. The applications are supported by two independent creditors whose claims represent more than one fifth of the Company's known debts. In the Board of Directors' assessment, restructuring is the best available option for the creditors and for the continuity of the Group's businesses.

The Group's operating subsidiaries continue their operations. The Company is actively exploring financing alternatives and seeks to obtain new financing during the proceedings.

The Company will announce the administrator's report, the draft restructuring programme and material progress in the proceedings in accordance with its applicable disclosure obligations.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC
Board of Directors

Further information:

Robert Blumberg, CEO

Tel: +358 40 839 7408

Email: robert.blumberg@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation from innovative defence and dual-use technology companies to strengthen the comprehensive security of society. Summa Defence operates in three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company's vision is to be a forerunner in comprehensive security.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA). www.summadefence.fi/en/

The Company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8 604 22 55.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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