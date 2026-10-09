Prisjakt Group AB (publ): Prisjakt files a SEK 21.4 billion claim for damages against Google before the Patent and Market Court in Stockholm

Prisjakt AB (publ) announces that its subsidiary Prisjakt Sverige AB has today brought legal proceedings against Google before the Patent and Market Court in Stockholm, claiming damages of approximately SEK 21.4 billion. Prisjakt announced its intention to bring the proceedings in a press release on 16 September 2026.

The claim relates to losses suffered by Prisjakt Sverige AB and other affected Group companies as a result of Google's abuse of its dominant position, and covers both the infringement addressed by the European Commission's decision in the so-called Google Shopping case and Google's conduct during the subsequent period.

The portion of the damages claimed that would ultimately be retained by Prisjakt Sverige AB, after deductions for agreed distributions and the costs of external litigation funding, will depend on the outcome of a judgment or settlement.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Greberg, CEO, +46 (0) 706 16 13 71, peter.greberg@prisjakt.nu

Fredrik Johansson, IR, +46 (0) 703 39 65 02, fredrik.johansson@prisjakt.nu

Prisjakt is the Nordic region's leading independent product and price comparison service. Since its founding in 2002, the mission has remained the same - to help consumers make better purchasing decisions. Prisjakt does this by collecting and presenting transparent and reliable information about retailers, products and prices. Every month, millions of consumers use Prisjakt's service, which is available in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.