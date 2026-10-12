Hacksaw AB provides preliminary financial and operational update for the third quarter 2026

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 11, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw AB (publ) ("Hacksaw" or the "Group") hereby provides a financial and operational update for the three-month financial period ended 30 September 2026 ("Q3" or the "Third Quarter"). Total revenue for the period is expected to be approximately EUR 57.5 million to EUR 58.5 million (Q3 2025: EUR 52.0 million), an increase of approximately 11 to 12 percent compared to the corresponding period in 2025. The adjusted operating profit (EBIT) for Q3 is expected to be approximately EUR 48 to 49 million (Q3 2025: EUR 42.1 million), with an adjusted operating margin (EBIT margin) of approximately 83 percent (Q3 2025: 81 percent), which corresponds to an increase of approximately 14 to 16 percent compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

The total revenue growth in the Third Quarter was below the Group's historical growth pace. The revenue growth moderated during the period, reflecting softer market conditions and game performance that was lower than during Hacksaw's recently reported periods. The nature of being in the content business means that Hacksaw's performance will vary over different periods. However, the Group's long-term financial targets remain unchanged.

Hacksaw's focus remains on the quality of its game production, providing players with more opportunities to engage with Hacksaw's games, and broadening the appeal of the Group's portfolio. Hacksaw is also expanding the portfolio through new and existing OpenRGS partnerships and is in dialogue with potential Hacksaw Venture partners, with the aim of supporting those that represent an opportunity to further diversify the Group's offering. Hacksaw is also exploring new verticals, including a recently launched crash game towards the end of the Third Quarter.

" Growth in the third quarter of 2026 was more moderate than during our recent history. At the same time, we continue to expand our customer base through new signings and focus on extending our reach into additional markets with our existing customers. Our commercial momentum remains strong, and our development team is well positioned to continue delivering the quality content we are known for. We look forward to discussing the quarter in more detail in connection with our interim report that is expected to be published on 3 November 2026," says Ana Vrabic Verdir, Group CEO at Hacksaw AB.