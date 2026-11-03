Hacksaw strengthens its Group Management

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Hacksaw AB (publ) ("Hacksaw" or the "Group")(STO:HACK), announces that Philippa Gregory has been appointed Operational CEO of its wholly owned subsidiary Hacksaw Gaming, succeeding Marcus Cordes, who will move to build up a team and accelerate Hacksaw Markets (B2B prediction markets). Luke Hammett, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Hacksaw Gaming in Malta, also joins the Group Management team.

Philippa Gregory joined Hacksaw Gaming in April 2022 and has been a member of the Group Management since January 2025. Philippa brings extensive knowledge of the Group's operations and strategy, experience in navigating evolving regulatory requirements and established relationships with key stakeholders.

Luke Hammett joins Group Management as Chief Commercial Officer, further strengthening the business. Luke has been with Hacksaw Gaming since its early years, working on commercial activities and building customer relationships in close collaboration with Marcus Cordes and Philippa Gregory.

"Over the past five years, I have focused on building a strong management team, ready to take the company onto its next phase. Philippa has always been a natural successor in my eyes, and I was pleased to recommend her appointment. This allows me to return to what I do best and focus on where I can create the most value for the Group. I will continue to support Hacksaw Group, with the same commitment to building long-term value," says Marcus Cordes, director of Hacksaw Gaming.

"I know this company, I know our people, and I see significant potential ahead. My priority as Operational CEO is to continue strengthening our core business, with clear accountability, disciplined execution and a firm focus on profitable growth," says Philippa Gregory, new Operational CEO.

Philippa Gregory and Marcus Cordes will run in parallel until 1 December 2026 to ensure a smooth handover, after which Philippa Gregory will continue as Operational CEO at Hacksaw Gaming, with a primary focus on the gaming business, while Marcus Cordes will focus on developing Hacksaw Markets and building its management team.

"This transition gives both businesses the dedicated leadership and focus needed to support our group strategy. Philippa brings the experience and knowledge of the company to take Hacksaw Gaming forward, while Marcus focuses on building Hacksaw Markets," says Ana Vrabic Verdir, Group CEO of Hacksaw AB (publ).

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, crash games and prediction market infrastructure solutions designed for gaming operators and other qualified businesses. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

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Hacksaw strengthens its Group Management

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-strengthens-its-group-management-1245680