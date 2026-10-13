Sinch AB: Sinch expands SAP partnership with RCS integration for SAP Engagement Cloud

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ) announces that Rich Communication Services (RCS) is now available as part of its native integration with SAP Engagement Cloud, expanding Sinch's existing SAP partnership with a new messaging channel. The integration also creates new opportunities for AI-driven, conversational customer experiences, combining RCS with the broader omnichannel capabilities of SAP Engagement Cloud.

RCS is the next generation of mobile messaging, enabling businesses to create richer and more interactive experiences than traditional SMS, with features such as branded and verified senders, rich media and interactive buttons, all within the customer's native messaging app on their mobile phone.

The addition of RCS helps businesses using SAP Engagement Cloud create and send RCS messages to customers globally, where supported, directly from the platform. RCS joins SMS, MMS, WhatsApp, LINE, Viber and KakaoTalk as messaging channels already available through the native Sinch integration.

By adding RCS as part of the integration with SAP Engagement Cloud, businesses can deliver more engaging customer experiences directly from their existing marketing environment while benefiting from Sinch's proven messaging delivery capabilities.

"Businesses want to create more engaging and personalized customer experiences without adding complexity," said Jonathan Bean, EVP EMEA & AI Partnerships at Sinch. "Adding RCS to our native integration with SAP Engagement Cloud is a natural next step in our partnership with SAP. It gives businesses another way to reach their customers with rich, branded experiences while managing their communications from the platform they already use and ultimately, delivering better outcomes such as revenue growth, customer lifetime value, and competitive differentiation."

RCS helps businesses create richer, branded and interactive experiences. The advanced integrations turn basic automated chats into dynamic AI-powered conversations. Across marketing, sales and service use cases, businesses can turn customer interactions into completed sales, or seamlessly hand off to human service agents in SAP Service Cloud, all directly in customers' native messaging apps, with SMS fallback for added reach and reliability.

The RCS integration is available in markets where RCS Business Messaging is supported.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Hallstan, Director Corporate Communications

Mobile: +46 761 15 38 30

E-mail: [email protected]

Mia Nordlander

SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability

Mobile: +46 735 11 53 95

E-mail: [email protected]

About Sinch

Sinch's vision is to connect every business with every customer, everywhere in the world. With the industry's most trusted foundation for intelligent customer communications, Sinch powers over 900 billion customer interactions annually for more than 200,000 customers across the globe. Leading global companies, including AI innovators, rely on Sinch to strengthen customer relationships and deliver seamless experiences across messaging, email and voice. Profitable since its founding in 2008, Sinch generated net sales of USD 3 billion (SEK 27 billion) in 2025 and has over 4,000 employees in more than 60 countries, with headquarters in Stockholm. Sinch is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO: SINCH). Visit us at group.sinch.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

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