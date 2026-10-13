Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Expands Be Water Distribution in Florida Through New Sarasota-Based Partnership

New distribution partnership will bring Be Water gallon and 16.9 oz products to chain-store customers throughout Sarasota County and support broader Florida market expansion

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today announced a new distribution partnership with a Sarasota-based distributor to expand the availability of Be Water throughout Sarasota County and additional Florida markets.

Under the partnership, a Florida-based specialty food and beverage distributor will distribute Be Water in both one-gallon and 16.9 oz (500 mL) formats from its Sarasota, Florida distribution center for placement with chain-store customers throughout the region and beyond.

The partnership establishes a new distribution channel for Be Water in Sarasota County, a growing Gulf Coast market encompassing approximately 556 square miles and nearly 477,000 residents. With Florida's population estimated at approximately 23.5 million residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the distributor's broader statewide reach also creates opportunities to introduce Be Water to additional retailers and consumers throughout the state.

To protect the commercial interests of both parties as the Florida distribution program develops, Greene Concepts is not publicly identifying its distribution partner at this time.

The Sarasota-based distributor serves businesses across Florida and specializes in thoughtfully sourced, health-conscious products, including specialty foods and other premium provisions. Its established statewide distribution capabilities provide Greene Concepts with an additional channel for expanding Be Water's retail presence while introducing the premium American artesian spring water brand to new customers and markets.

For Greene Concepts, the partnership represents another step in the Company's strategy to expand Be Water through regional distribution partners with established market knowledge, customer relationships and the ability to support broader retail growth.

"This new partnership represents another important step in expanding Be Water's retail reach," said Lenny Greene, Chief Executive Officer of Greene Concepts, Inc. "Working with a Sarasota-based distribution partner gives us a strong presence in an important Gulf Coast market while creating additional opportunities to reach chain stores and consumers throughout Florida."

Greene added, "We are excited to support our new distribution partner with our gallon and 16.9 oz Be Water products. Florida represents an attractive market for Be Water, and we look forward to working together to build a strong and growing presence as distribution and retail opportunities continue to expand."

To learn more about Greene Concepts, Be Water and the philosophy behind the brand, please visit https://www.bewaterbeyou.com.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts, Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - @inkw2025 and @bewaterbeyou

About Be Water

Be Water is an American artesian spring water brand sourced from certified artesian wells and a naturally replenished aquifer formed nearly one billion years ago beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains and bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina by Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW).

Naturally filtered through layers of ancient bedrock, Be Water absorbs naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes-including calcium, magnesium, and silica-that create its smooth taste and natural alkalinity. The water is gently filtered and ozone-treated to ensure purity while preserving its inherent character, with nothing added and nothing stripped away.

Nature-not machines-defines its purity and balance.

Be Water is bottled in premium BPA-free bottles designed with a durable 24-gram construction and priced for everyday hydration, bridging the gap between luxury imported waters and commodity bottled tap water. Bottled in Marion, North Carolina, Be Water reflects American craftsmanship, transparency, and responsible aquifer stewardship.

In addition to its flagship brand, Greene Concepts operates a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility providing private-label and co-packing services for select beverage partners.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

Be Water Expands in Florida

Be Water Florida Distribution Expansion

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greene-concepts-expands-be-watertm-distribution-in-florida-throu-1232478