Aimwell Partners: After One Clinic Said Yes, the Phone Started Ringing. AIMN Opens Applications for Practices to Be Featured Next.

Aimwell Partners reports inbound interest following its VitalCare of Shelton announcement and invites physicians and healthcare businesses to join its intelligence network.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN), parent company of AimwellBio, today announced that it is accepting applications from physicians, practices, clinics, and healthcare businesses seeking to be featured on its AI-powered healthcare intelligence network.

The invitation follows a stream of inbound inquiries after the company's VitalCare of Shelton announcement, with physicians and practice owners asking how to participate.

"We featured one practice, and the phone started ringing," said John Morgan, CEO of AimwellBio. "That response reinforced what we are building toward: a network that recognizes healthcare professionals and delivers intelligence relevant to their work."

From Visibility to Participation

AimwellBio is developing custom intelligence questionnaires designed to capture each practice's priorities and inform verified, source-traced intelligence tailored to its field. The questionnaires are intended to serve as an entry point to additional platform features the company expects to announce in the coming weeks.

The goal is to connect professional visibility with practical intelligence, giving participating practices a way to identify the clinical, regulatory, and competitive developments that matter to them.

"Independent physicians and specialty practices bring expertise that deserves greater visibility," Morgan said. "We want to put that expertise forward while giving those professionals useful intelligence and opportunities to connect."

Applications Now Open

AimwellBio welcomes applications from qualified physicians, practices, clinics, and healthcare businesses. Selection will consider credentials, practice information, and alignment with the network's published methodology and standards for verified intelligence.

The company also welcomes discussions with organizations interested in strategic alliances, joint ventures, and other collaborations across healthcare, biotechnology, medical innovation, and wellness. Leadership is available for interviews.

To apply, explore collaboration, or request an interview, contact corporate@aimwellbio.com or visit aimwellbio.com.

About Aimwell Partners Inc.

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTCID:AIMN) is the parent company of AimwellBio, an AI-powered healthcare intelligence network serving physicians, practices, researchers, healthcare executives, and life sciences organizations. The platform monitors regulatory, clinical, and competitive signals across institutional sources and synthesizes them into verified, source-traced intelligence. Learn more at aimwellbio.com.

Media Contact:

John Morgan, CEO

corporate@aimwellbio.com

aimwellbio.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements about anticipated platform features, network growth, and potential partnerships. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Inbound inquiries may not result in executed relationships or revenue, and anticipated features may be delayed or may not launch. Aimwell Partners Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

References to inbound interest describe early-stage, non-binding inquiries and do not represent executed contracts, committed revenue, or realized outcomes. AimwellBio provides analytical and informational outputs to support organizational decision-making; it does not provide medical advice, regulatory guidance, investment recommendations, or legal counsel.

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/after-one-clinic-said-yes-the-phone-started-ringing.-aimn-opens-1236637