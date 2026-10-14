DRONE VOLT reports strong growth in its gross margin for the third quarter of 2026 and enters a new phase of growth

Villepinte, October 14, 2026

Revenue from high-margin businesses (DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY) up 30%;

Consolidated gross profit up 52% to €1.1 million, representing a gross profit margin of 61% (+22 percentage points year-over-year);

Strengthened financial structure and confidence in the outlook for the end of the fiscal year and the years ahead, thanks to multiple strategic initiatives, including the strategic partnership with Sol.One, accompanied by a firm commitment to orders totaling at least €50 million over five years.

DRONE VOLT, a French manufacturer of professional drones and a leading technology player in aerial robotics, presents its unaudited revenue and gross margin for the third quarter of 2026.

Unaudited figures in thousands of euros - IFRS standards Q3 2025 Q3 2026 Change Revenue of which DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY 1,040 1,356 +30% of which Distribution 875 500 -43% TOTAL 1,915 1,856 -3% Gross margin including DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY 636 1,056 +66% of which Distribution 106 75 -29% TOTAL 742 1,131 +52% Gross Margin Rate including DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY 61% 78% +17 points of which Distribution 12% 15% +3 points TOTAL 39% 61% +22 points

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, stated: "Our third-quarter performance confirms the effectiveness of our strategy of focusing on high-value-added activities. The 52% increase in our gross margin and the 22-point improvement in our gross margin rate are the most telling indicators of the value added by our design, training, and services activities.

At the same time, we have achieved several key milestones, including the creation of the DRONE VOLT POWER LINE CENTER, our qualification for the Canadian defense market, and, above all, the finalization of our strategic partnership with Sol.One. Firm order commitments totaling at least 50 million euros over five years provide us with unprecedented commercial visibility and usher in a new phase of growth for DRONE VOLT beginning in 2027.

Thanks to a solid financial structure, recognized technological expertise, and a growing portfolio of business opportunities, we look forward to the coming years with confidence."

Quarterly performance driven by high-margin activities

In the third quarter of 2026, revenue from DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY grew by 30% to 1.4 million euros. These activities now account for 73% of total revenue, compared to 54% a year earlier. This trend confirms the success of DRONE VOLT's strategic focus on services, training, research and development, as well as on in-house-developed drones and solutions.

Consolidated quarterly revenue totaled 1.9 million euros (-3%), reflecting lower volumes in the complementary Distribution business.

Strong growth in gross margin and further improvement in the gross margin rate

This strategy has had a spectacular impact on the gross margin for the third quarter of 2026, which reached 1.1 million euros, up 52% compared to the third quarter of 2025. The Group's gross margin rate thus stood at 61%, up 22 percentage points compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Solid growth and improved margins over the first nine months of the fiscal year

Unaudited figures in thousands of euros - IFRS 9M 2025 9M 2026 Change Revenue 6,103 6,690 +10% Gross margin 2,512 3,553 +41% Gross margin rate 41% 53% +12 points

In the first nine months of 2026, DRONE VOLT's revenue reached 6.7 million euros, up 10% compared to the first nine months of 2025.

Gross profit grew even faster, reaching 3.6 million euros, a 41% increase. The gross profit margin thus reached 53% of revenue, compared to 41% a year earlier-an improvement of 12 points.

A quarter marked by several strategic milestones

During the third quarter of 2026, DRONE VOLT achieved several key milestones for its development, maintaining its focus on value-added offerings and innovation as the drivers of business growth. The main initiatives implemented include:

Acceleration in services, training, and "Drone as a Service"

Service" Industrial and commercial partnerships centered on Azur Drones' assets, making DRONE VOLT the exclusive distributor of an autonomous "Drone in a Box" surveillance system in international civilian markets outside Europe;

Box" surveillance system in international civilian markets outside Europe; The creation of the DRONE VOLT POWER LINE CENTER at the UTAC site in Mortefontaine to support the "Drone as a Service Powerline" offering and strengthen the Group's positioning in high-value-added operations for electric grid operators;

Powerline" offering and strengthen the Group's positioning in high-value-added operations for electric grid operators; Enhanced access to the Canadian defense and security market through qualification as a supplier under the Defense Drone Initiative launched by the Canadian government's " " for unmanned systems and anti-drone devices, integration and engineering services, as well as innovation and experimentation;

A major partnership with Sol.One for the development of the Saboteur UAV drone system, accompanied by a firm commitment to purchase propulsion systems and components from DRONE VOLT for a minimum of 50 million euros over the next 5 years.

A strengthened financial structure and solid outlook

To support its growth momentum, DRONE VOLT completed a €2.35 million capital increase during the quarter. This transaction, complemented by Sol.One's investment finalized at the end of September, contributes to strengthening the Group's financial structure.

Buoyed by the momentum of its high-margin businesses, the continuous improvement in its gross margin, and the commercial and strategic progress made during the quarter, DRONE VOLT is approaching the end of fiscal year 2026 with confidence. The Group intends to continue accelerating its services, training, and Drone-as-a-Service activities over the coming months. The partnership with Sol.One, for its part, is expected to contribute to a gradual scaling up of operations starting in 2027.

Next press release: annual revenue, January 2027.

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About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers "turnkey" business solutions that include various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT serves government agencies and industrial clients such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies…

DRONE VOLT has been designated an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Stock: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR0013088XXX - Eligible for: PEA, PEA-PME

Subscription Warrant: Ticker Symbol: BNBS - ISIN Code: FR0014007XXX

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

DRONE VOLT

Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88

finance@dronevolt.com Media Relations FINANCE

ACTUS Finance & Communications

Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73

dronevolt@actus.fr Media Relations - CONSUMER AND BUSINESS AYA communication

Antonin Violette - Phone: +33 6 47 48 63 25

aviolette@aya-communication.fr

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