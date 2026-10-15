Das Instrument AMD0 CA00791L1067 ADVANCED MICRO DEV. CDR EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.10.2026The instrument AMD0 CA00791L1067 ADVANCED MICRO DEV. CDR EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.10.2026Das Instrument MJH AU000000AUZ8 AUSTRALIAN MINES LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.10.2026The instrument MJH AU000000AUZ8 AUSTRALIAN MINES LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.10.2026Das Instrument 45C US22788C1053 CROWDSTRIKE HLD. DL-,0005 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.10.2026The instrument 45C US22788C1053 CROWDSTRIKE HLD. DL-,0005 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.10.2026Das Instrument CQ1 AU000000CY57 CYGNUS METALS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.10.2026The instrument CQ1 AU000000CY57 CYGNUS METALS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.10.2026Das Instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.10.2026The instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.10.2026Das Instrument GPL GB0002259116 GOOCH + HOUSEGO LS-,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.10.2026The instrument GPL GB0002259116 GOOCH + HOUSEGO LS-,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.10.2026Das Instrument G6A CA38080W1023 GOLDEN ARROW RES.CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.10.2026The instrument G6A CA38080W1023 GOLDEN ARROW RES.CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.10.2026Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.10.2026The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.10.2026Das Instrument W1O AU0000161879 TAMBOURAH METALS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.10.2026The instrument W1O AU0000161879 TAMBOURAH METALS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.10.2026Das Instrument 45C0 CA22788F1080 CROWDSTRIKE HLDGS INC CDR EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.10.2026The instrument 45C0 CA22788F1080 CROWDSTRIKE HLDGS INC CDR EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.10.2026Das Instrument AW4F LU0316218XXX AXA WF-ACT HUMAN CAP.ACEO INVESTMENT FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.10.2026The instrument AW4F LU0316218XXX AXA WF-ACT HUMAN CAP.ACEO INVESTMENT FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.10.2026