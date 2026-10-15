

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) revealed a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled SEK5.806 billion, or SEK1.77 per share. This compares with SEK11.149 billion, or SEK3.33 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to SEK59.478 billion from SEK56.239 billion last year.



Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK5.806 Bln. vs. SEK11.149 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK1.77 vs. SEK3.33 last year. -Revenue: SEK59.478 Bln vs. SEK56.239 Bln last year.



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