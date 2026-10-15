DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 15-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 October 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 14^th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 30,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6600 GBP2.2500 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6400 GBP2.2300 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.6506 GBP2.2388 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 625,334,524 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 227 2.6600 XDUB 08:06:29 00031039900TRDU0 1,903 2.6600 XDUB 08:06:29 00031039901TRDU0 1,700 2.6600 XDUB 08:06:29 00031039902TRDU0 2,293 2.6500 XDUB 09:00:28 00031040193TRDU0 2,061 2.6600 XDUB 09:34:03 00031040314TRDU0 2,151 2.6600 XDUB 09:39:39 00031040325TRDU0 6,514 2.6550 XDUB 09:46:23 00031040326TRDU0 1,481 2.6550 XDUB 11:00:44 00031040484TRDU0 1,481 2.6550 XDUB 11:00:44 00031040485TRDU0 1,038 2.6550 XDUB 11:00:44 00031040486TRDU0 3,916 2.6500 XDUB 11:56:51 00031040535TRDU0 707 2.6550 XDUB 12:54:28 00031040577TRDU0 1,274 2.6550 XDUB 12:54:28 00031040578TRDU0 2,094 2.6550 XDUB 13:02:51 00031040580TRDU0 6,216 2.6550 XDUB 13:02:51 00031040581TRDU0 2,160 2.6450 XDUB 13:36:59 00031040814TRDU0 2,280 2.6450 XDUB 14:25:24 00031040890TRDU0 2,002 2.6500 XDUB 14:36:03 00031040892TRDU0 5,881 2.6450 XDUB 14:36:37 00031040893TRDU0 2,005 2.6450 XDUB 14:53:51 00031040917TRDU0 2,020 2.6400 XDUB 15:23:05 00031040955TRDU0 2,192 2.6400 XDUB 15:23:05 00031040956TRDU0 1,907 2.6400 XDUB 15:23:05 00031040957TRDU0 2,125 2.6400 XDUB 15:23:05 00031040958TRDU0 4,136 2.6500 XDUB 15:46:48 00031040985TRDU0 2,064 2.6500 XDUB 16:11:54 00031041024TRDU0 2,170 2.6500 XDUB 16:18:52 00031041034TRDU0 4,002 2.6500 XDUB 16:23:26 00031041053TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,761 2.2500 XLON 08:06:29 00031039899TRDU0 1,778 2.2350 XLON 09:05:42 00031040204TRDU0 1,871 2.2400 XLON 09:58:05 00031040341TRDU0 1,720 2.2400 XLON 11:05:13 00031040492TRDU0 1,120 2.2450 XLON 12:24:31 00031040563TRDU0 749 2.2450 XLON 12:24:31 00031040564TRDU0 3,857 2.2400 XLON 12:56:07 00031040579TRDU0 1,850 2.2450 XLON 13:25:33 00031040723TRDU0 1,941 2.2350 XLON 14:40:14 00031040894TRDU0 4,985 2.2350 XLON 14:53:51 00031040916TRDU0 336 2.2300 XLON 15:30:19 00031040963TRDU0 3,141 2.2300 XLON 15:30:19 00031040964TRDU0 171 2.2300 XLON 15:30:19 00031040965TRDU0 489 2.2400 XLON 16:19:06 00031041035TRDU0 1,347 2.2450 XLON 16:23:26 00031041050TRDU0 52 2.2450 XLON 16:23:26 00031041051TRDU0 2,222 2.2400 XLON 16:23:26 00031041052TRDU0 610 2.2400 XLON 16:24:52 00031041054TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 446378 EQS News ID: 2416032 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 15, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)