Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Secures €1.88 Million in Net Trading Margin Through New European Low-Carbon Fuel Contracts

First-quarter contracts mark Karbon-X's rapid and successful commercial entry into European low-carbon fuel markets

Rapidly established European commercial relationships, market access and execution capabilities during the first quarter

Secured first-quarter European low-carbon fuel contracts representing approximately €1.88 million (US$2.18 million) in net trading margin

Secured additional contracted activity extending beyond fiscal 2027, supporting continued European growth

Expanding origination, trading and structuring capabilities across low-carbon fuels, feedstocks and associated environmental attributes

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB:KARX) ("Karbon-X" or the "Company"), a global carbon and environmental markets company, today announced that it has established new commercial capabilities and contracted activity across European low-carbon fuels and environmental markets during the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

During the first quarter, Karbon-X secured European low-carbon fuel contracts representing approximately €1.88 million (US$2.18 million) in net trading margin based on the agreed transaction economics.

The Company has also secured additional contracted activity extending beyond fiscal 2027, supporting the continued development of its European business.

Europe's decarbonization agenda is increasingly moving from broad policy objectives into sector-specific regulatory frameworks. The European Union's Renewable Energy Directive, together with related sector-specific regulations, is accelerating demand for renewable and low-carbon energy and supporting increasingly sophisticated markets around qualifying fuels, feedstocks and associated environmental attributes.

Karbon-X's European activities are focused on origination, trading and structuring opportunities across low-carbon fuels and the environmental value associated with their production, supply and use. This includes working with producers, asset owners and other market participants across procurement, structured offtake, liquidity, financing and market-access solutions.

"We have established meaningful market access and commercial relationships in Europe very quickly, while demonstrating our ability to execute and generate results," said Yannick Varidel, Senior Low Carbon Fuels & Compliance Trader at Karbon-X. "Our focus now is to build on that initial traction while developing broader opportunities across low-carbon fuels and their associated environmental attributes."

As European markets evolve, environmental value associated with qualifying fuels and activities is increasingly being measured, priced, traded, structured and financed. Karbon-X sees this as a natural extension of its existing environmental-market capabilities and an opportunity to participate in the continued development of European energy and decarbonization markets.

"The progress made during our first quarter demonstrates our ability to establish new commercial capabilities quickly and translate them into tangible business results," said Chad Clovis, Chief Executive Officer of Karbon-X. "Europe represents an important growth market for Karbon-X, and we see significant opportunity to build on this foundation across low-carbon fuels and environmental markets."

Karbon-X intends to pursue its European expansion with a disciplined, long-term approach, selectively developing opportunities across renewable and low-carbon fuels, environmental commodities and sector-specific decarbonization markets where its origination, trading, structuring and market-access capabilities can create value.

About Karbon-X Corp.

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB:KARX) is a global carbon and environmental markets company that bridges the gap between climate solutions and commercial scale. Karbon-X develops, markets and commercializes environmental commodities and attributes across multiple project types, industries and geographies, connecting promising technologies, projects and companies with the markets, buyers and commercial structures needed to grow and scale. By helping more solutions reach the market and scale together, Karbon-X enables climate impact no single solution could achieve alone.

For more information, visit www.karbon-x.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Karbon-X Corp.'s continued development and expansion of its European low-carbon fuel and environmental-market activities, performance and settlement under contracted activity, development of additional commercial relationships and capabilities, expansion across renewable and low-carbon fuels, environmental commodities and sector-specific decarbonization markets, business strategy and future growth opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to contractual performance, settlement, counterparty performance and changing market or regulatory conditions. Investors should review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Karbon-X undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contacts

Investor Relations

Karbon-X Corp.

investors@karbon-x.com

Media Contact

Emma Caputo

VP of Marketing

Karbon-X Corp.

ec@karbon-x.com

SOURCE: Karbon-X Project Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/karbon-x-otcqb-karx-secures-%e2%82%ac1.88-million-us2.18-million-in-net-trading-ma-1236938