

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Lagardère (LGDDF.PK, MMB.PA) on Thursday reported that revenue for the first nine months rose 2.5% to €7.069 billion. On a like-for-like basis, growth was 2.6%.



Third-quarter revenues were €2.633 billion, up 3.3% year on year. The like-for-like (LFL) growth was 2.4%.



Lagardère Travel Retail led growth, with third-quarter revenue increasing 3.3% LFL to €1.756 billion, supported by Europe and North America. Nine-month revenue reached €4.734 billion, up 3.3% LFL.



Lagardère Publishing recorded third-quarter revenue of €836 million, up 0.9% LFL, driven by international operations. Revenue for the first nine months rose 1.1% LFL to €2.179 billion, supported by strong performances in English- and Spanish-language general literature.



Lagardère Live reported third-quarter revenue of €41 million, down 3.2% LFL, reflecting weakness in the radio advertising market. Nine-month revenue reached €156 million, up 1.4% LF.



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