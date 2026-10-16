Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.: CHANGAN Showcases NEVO Q05 and DEEPAL S07 PHEV Ahead of European Launches at Mondial de l'Auto 2026

Electric and plug-in hybrid models expand choices for urban commuting and family travel

PARIS, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHANGAN Automobile showcased the CHANGAN NEVO Q05, CHANGAN DEEPAL S07 PHEV and right-hand-drive CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 PHEV at Mondial de l' Auto 2026, highlighting its upcoming European product rollout. These electric and plug-in hybrid models expand the choices available for urban commuting and family travel. The CHANGAN NEVO Q06 also made its European debut at the show.





The European debut of CHANGAN NEVO opens a new chapter in CHANGAN's product journey in the region. Designed for today's families, CHANGAN NEVO combines elegant design, shared comfort and intelligent technology to create a reassuring and enjoyable everyday mobility experience. Guided by the philosophy of making advanced technologies available to everyone, CHANGAN NEVO aims to make advanced technology accessible to more families around the world.

CHANGAN NEVO Q05: A Global Urban Electric SUV for European Families

As CHANGAN NEVO's first global model, the CHANGAN NEVO Q05 is positioned as a B+ segment battery-electric SUV for urban customers worldwide. Built around its "Pay Less Buy More" proposition, it combines generous space, intelligent technology, and capable electric performance with strong value for money. A 2,735 mm wheelbase, a 540-litre luggage compartment and a panoramic glass roof support a family-oriented cabin designed around comfort and convenience.





The CHANGAN NEVO Q05 offers a WLTP range of up to 450 km and supports DC fast charging from 30% to 80% in 15 minutes. Intelligent driving assistance, an advanced digital cockpit and comprehensive safety technologies reinforce its role as a practical mobility solution for urban commuting and longer family journeys. The boot expands to 1,380 litres with the rear seats folded, while 29 storage spaces help keep everyday family essentials organised. Parking assistance supports manoeuvres into narrow spaces and parallel parking, helping make urban driving more convenient.Following its European debut in Paris, the CHANGAN NEVO Q05 is expected to begin customer deliveries in Q1 of 2027.

CHANGAN expands its PHEV offer in Europe

Alongside the CHANGAN NEVO Q05, CHANGAN also showcased CHANGAN DEEPAL S07 PHEV and the right-hand-drive CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 PHEV. Developed around European customer expectations and driving conditions, both models combine long-range hybrid capability with intelligent cockpit technologies and advanced safety features.

The CHANGAN DEEPAL S07 PHEV is a midsize electrified SUV designed around European customers' needs. Its 2,900 mm wheelbase provides generous passenger space, complemented by ventilated and heated front seats and a 20-speaker Dynaudio sound system for comfortable commuting and family travel. A WLTP electric range of 100 km supports everyday electric driving, while 3C fast charging replenishes the battery from 30% to 80% in 15 minutes or less, helping drivers fit charging more easily into their routines. The S07 PHEV will be introduced across major European markets later this year.





Both CHANGAN DEEPAL PHEV models offer more than 1,000 km of combined range, providing flexibility for longer journeys alongside everyday electric driving. Their appearance in Paris demonstrates Changan's commitment to offering electrified mobility solutions for a broader range of European lifestyles and usage scenarios.





"No single powertrain suits everyone. Customers should be able to choose what works for them," said Ethan Yin, Executive Deputy General Manager of Changan Europe.

As CHANGAN NEVO begins its European journey, Changan is taking another step towards becoming a trusted mobility brand for a new generation of European families.

Contact information:

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.

E-mail: global@changan.com.cn



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