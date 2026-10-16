Investor AB: Interim Management Statement January-September 2026

Highlights during the third quarter

Adjusted net asset value (NAV) was SEK 1,258.0bn (SEK 411 per share) on September 30, 2026, a change of SEK 43.3bn, or 4 percent, during the quarter. Total shareholder return was 1 percent, compared to 2 percent for the SIXRX return index. For the nine-month period, adjusted net asset value growth amounted to 17 percent, and total shareholder return to 24 percent, compared to 11 percent for the SIXRX return index.

Listed Companies' total return was 1 percent. Investor divested 2.0 million shares in SEB for a total of SEK 376m during the quarter, and entered a new contract to divest 2.0 million shares with settlement during the fourth quarter, in order to maintain the current ownership level in SEB.

Patricia Industries' total return was 15 percent (16 percent excluding cash) based on estimated market values, driven by earnings growth, multiple expansion and positive currency impact.

Patricia Industries' major subsidiaries reported sales growth of 12 percent, of which 7 percent organically in constant currency. Reported EBITA grew by 23 percent, adjusted EBITA grew by 26 percent.

Mölnlycke's reported organic sales growth was 5 percent in constant currency, with Wound Care growing 6 percent. The underlying profit margin was unchanged.

Mölnlycke announced the intention to separate its businesses into two standalone companies to create conditions for both companies to reach their full potential and drive long-term value creation.

The value change of Investments in EQT was 7 percent. Total net cash flow to Investor was SEK -663m.

Leverage was 1.8 percent as of September 30, 2026 (2.1 percent as of December 31, 2025). Gross cash amounted to SEK 29,460m. The average maturity of Investor AB's debt portfolio was 8.4 years.

For further information:

Jacob Lund, Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer,

Phone +46 725 60 21 57

jacob.lund@investorab.com



Magnus Dalhammar, Head of Investor Relations,

Phone +46 73 524 2130

magnus.dalhammar@investorab.com

This information is information that Investor AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:15 CET on October 16, 2026.

Our press releases can be accessed at www.investorab.com



Investor AB, founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916, creates value for people and society by building strong and sustainable companies. Through substantial ownership and board participation, we drive initiatives that we believe create value and support our companies to remain or become best-in-class. Our portfolio is organized in three business areas: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT.