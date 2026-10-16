Investor AB: Investor acquires shares in EQT from Wallenberg Investments

Investor has acquired 12,500,000 shares in EQT AB for a total consideration of approximately SEK 3.5bn from Wallenberg Investments. The transaction was made at a price of SEK 282.7 per share.

After the transaction, Investor holds 195,788,016 shares in EQT AB, equivalent to 14.98 percent of the share capital and votes in the company.

Considering the relationship between Investor and Wallenberg Investments, the transaction's market value has been confirmed through an independent assessment by a third party. No board member who could be considered to have a conflict of interest has participated in decisions relating to the transaction.



For further information:

Jacob Lund, Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer,

Phone +46 725 60 21 57

jacob.lund@investorab.com



Magnus Dalhammar, Head of Investor Relations,

Phone +46 73 524 2130

magnus.dalhammar@investorab.com

Our press releases can be accessed at www.investorab.com



Investor AB, founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916, creates value for people and society by building strong and sustainable companies. Through substantial ownership and board participation, we drive initiatives that we believe create value and support our companies to remain or become best-in-class. Our portfolio is organized in three business areas: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT.