

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) said the Unified Patent Court (UPC) ruled that aligner systems incorporating Angelalign's Torque Ridges feature infringe Align's European patent covering its Power Ridge technology.



The Paris Local Division of the UPC on October 16 upheld the validity of Align's European Patent EP 2 237 738 B1 and rejected challenges brought by Angelalign Technology Inc. The court issued an injunction requiring Angel to recall and destroy infringing products, awarded damages to Align, and granted additional relief.



Under the ruling, Angel must stop offering aligner systems incorporating the Torque Ridges feature across multiple European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, and other participating UPC jurisdictions. The decision remains subject to appeal.



Align initiated patent infringement proceedings against Angel in August 2025 across several jurisdictions. The latest ruling follows a series of favorable developments for Align in its global patent enforcement efforts.



In February 2026, the UPC issued a preliminary injunction against Angel over infringement of Align's patented ClinCheck Live Update technology, a decision later upheld by the UPC Court of Appeal. Separately, the U.S. International Trade Commission conducted a hearing in July 2026 on five patents asserted by Align against Angel, with an initial determination expected in November 2026.



In China, the Jinan Intermediate People's Court ruled in August 2026 that Angel's MasterForce biomechanical simulation system and ATreat digital orthodontic treatment design system infringed Align's patent rights. Align said it continues to pursue additional patent infringement actions against Angel in China, while Angel has appealed the Chinese court's decision.



ALGN closed Friday's regular trading at $147.31 down $2.03 or 1.36%.



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