

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Co. (MMM) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.373 billion, or $2.63 per share. This compares with $834 million, or $1.55 per share, last year.



Excluding items, 3M Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.306 billion or $2.50 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $6.584 billion from $6.517 billion last year.



3M Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.373 Bln. vs. $834 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.63 vs. $1.55 last year. -Revenue: $6.584 Bln vs. $6.517 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 9.10 To $ 9.15



Updated full-year 2026 guidance: Adjusted total sales growth of >4.5%, reflecting adjusted organic sales growth of >3.5%



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