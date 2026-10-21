DRONE VOLT presents its HELIPLANE drone in Madagascar during a visit by the Minister of the Armed Forces

Villepinte, October 21, 2026

DRONE VOLT, a French manufacturer of professional drones and a leading technology company in aerial robotics, presented its HELIPLANE 340 LRS PRO DEF/SEC drone in Madagascar as part of the official visit by Catherine Vautrin, Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs, dedicated to strengthening Franco-Malagasy cooperation in the field of defense.

During the visit, the minister stated that, by the end of the year, approximately 100 drones will have been made available to the Malagasy Armed Forces, whose future drone pilots are being trained by FAZSOI.

A 100% Electric VTOL drone for surveillance and reconnaissance

The HELIPLANE 340 LRS PRO DEF/SEC is a 100% electric-powered drone that combines vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capabilities with fixed-wing horizontal flight. This design allows for deployment without a runway while offering the performance of a fixed-wing aircraft for long-range missions.

With a wingspan of 3.40 meters and a length of 1.50 meters, it has a flight endurance of up to 2 hours, allowing it to cover a distance of nearly 300 km.

Transportable in a light vehicle and operable by a single person, the HELIPLANE 340 LRS PRO DEF/SEC can be rapidly deployed in the field, including in remote or hard-to-reach areas.

Its maximum speed can reach 119 km/h, and it can operate in winds of up to 40 km/h.

The HELIPLANE 340 can carry up to 3 kg of payload. In its DEF/SEC configuration, it is specifically designed to carry an electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) camera, suitable for surveillance and reconnaissance missions, both day and night.

These characteristics make it a platform particularly well-suited for monitoring vast territories, coastal areas, and maritime approaches, as well as for operations in environments lacking infrastructure.

Missions tailored to the challenges of the southern Indian Ocean

The capabilities of the HELIPLANE 340 LRS PRO DEF/SEC are suited to a wide range of missions:

Surveillance of maritime approaches and coastal areas;

Reconnaissance of remote areas;

Monitoring of sensitive areas;

Protection of resources;

Combating illicit trafficking.

More broadly, drones can also contribute to humanitarian operations, support engineering projects, and facilitate operations in difficult terrain.

These capabilities are part of the mission of the FAZSOI (Armed Forces in the Southern Indian Ocean), which serves as the joint command for French sovereignty forces based in Réunion and Mayotte within the southern Indian Ocean, as well as within the framework of regional cooperation with their partners and neighbors, including Madagascar.

DRONE VOLT continues its growth in defense and security

The presentation of the HELIPLANE 340 LRS PRO DEF/SEC during the visit by the Minister of the Armed Forces clearly illustrates the Group's focus on offering products and services that meet the specific needs of defense and security stakeholders. To this end, DRONE VOLT is developing a range of 100% electric professional drones designed for surveillance, reconnaissance, and inspection missions, as well as for transporting heavy payloads of up to 100 kg.

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, stated: "With the HELIPLANE 340 LRS PRO DEF/SEC, DRONE VOLT offers a surveillance and reconnaissance platform that can be rapidly deployed in the field, including in remote or hard-to-reach environments. Its presentation in Madagascar, during the visit by the Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs, demonstrates DRONE VOLT's ability to position itself to meet demanding defense and security needs, both in France and internationally."

Next press release: annual revenue, January 2027.

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About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, the Benelux countries, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers "turnkey" business solutions that include various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT serves government agencies and industrial clients such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies…

DRONE VOLT has been designated an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Stock: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR0013088XXX - Eligible for: PEA, PEA-PME

Warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN Code: FR0014007XXX

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

DRONE VOLT

Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88

finance@dronevolt.com Media Relations FINANCE

ACTUS Finance & Communications

Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73

dronevolt@actus.fr Media Relations - CONSUMER AND BUSINESS AYA communication

Antonin Violette - Phone: +33 6 47 48 63 25

aviolette@aya-communication.fr

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