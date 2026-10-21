Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Inc. Reports Highly Positive Florida Headquarters Meeting With Major U.S. EV Charging Infrastructure Company

Discussions highlight potential nationwide charging-site collaboration and a more direct path for Sierra Leone lithium shipments to U.S. refining facilities

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTCID:ELEK) (the "Company"), a publicly traded company pursuing hard-rock lithium opportunities in Sierra Leone and the commercialization of its U.S.-patented electric-vehicle charging technology, today announced a highly encouraging meeting held on October 20, 2026, at the Florida headquarters of a major electric-vehicle charging infrastructure company.

According to ELEKTROS management, the company it met with is among the largest EV charging infrastructure developers and installers in the United States, with extensive experience and relationships across the high-speed charging sector. The meeting explored the potential for the parties to work together on the development and deployment of ELEKTROS-branded EV charging locations in selected markets across the country.

Management described the discussions as exceptionally positive and identified what it believes could be meaningful strategic synergy between the two businesses. A possible collaboration could combine ELEKTROS' charging ambitions and intellectual property with the other company's infrastructure experience, industry relationships, and execution capabilities. Specific locations, commercial terms, financing and implementation schedules remain to be determined.

A second significant area of discussion involved ELEKTROS' hard-rock lithium initiative in Sierra Leone, Africa. Management believes the infrastructure company may be able to facilitate introductions to contacts associated with an established lithium refinery, potentially supporting a direct shipping pathway for lithium-bearing material from Sierra Leone to an appropriate processing facility.

A direct-to-refinery logistics model, if commercially and legally feasible, could reduce the need for interim storage and additional handling in the United States. Any movement, importation, storage or processing of lithium-bearing material would remain subject to applicable customs, transportation, environmental, hazardous-material classification and other regulatory requirements. The Company has not announced a refinery agreement or a confirmed shipment arrangement.

"We are extremely encouraged by the quality of this meeting and the potential opportunities discussed," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc. "We see exciting possibilities to advance our EV charging infrastructure objectives while also exploring connections that may help us establish an efficient, compliant route for our Sierra Leone lithium material to a qualified refinery. We are working diligently and continuously to move these initiatives forward and create long-term value for our shareholders."

The Company emphasizes that the meeting was exploratory. No definitive partnership, joint venture, charging-site deployment agreement, refinery contract or other binding commercial arrangement has been entered into as a result of these discussions. There can be no assurance that the conversations will result in a transaction or operating project. ELEKTROS expects to continue evaluating potential next steps and will provide updates as material developments warrant.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTCID:ELEK) is a publicly traded company focused on opportunities in critical minerals and electric-vehicle technology. Its strategy includes pursuing a hard-rock lithium project in Sierra Leone, Africa, and evaluating commercialization pathways for its U.S.-patented Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles (U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1), including potential licensing, partnerships and charging infrastructure opportunities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning potential business relationships, EV charging infrastructure development, lithium sourcing and exports, refinery introductions, logistics efficiencies, commercialization of patented technology and future growth. These statements reflect current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including the availability of financing, due diligence, permitting, mineral quality and quantities, regulatory compliance, hazardous-material classification, logistics, market demand, counterparties' willingness to proceed, and the ability to negotiate definitive agreements. Actual results may differ materially. Nothing in this release constitutes a guarantee of future performance or confirmation of a commercial agreement. ELEKTROS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Company Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | OTCID:ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: ELEKTROS Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-reports-highly-positive-florida-headquarters-meeting-with-major-u.s.-ev-ch-1239198