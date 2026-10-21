Newport Gold Inc.: Second Skin Audio Joins NFI Empire's Project REBORN, Providing Premium Sound Deadening Solutions to Support The Brett Boyer Foundation

The Difference You Don't See, But You'll Hear: Second Skin Audio Helps Perfect Project REBORN for The Brett Boyer Foundation

NORTH EAST, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / NFI Empire, a fully owned subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc. (OTCID:NWPG), today announced that Second Skin Audio has joined Project Reborn-001 as the exclusive soundproofing partner. The custom vehicle build is heading to auction at The Red Bird Games in Brentwood, TN, with proceeds benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. Second Skin Audio is providing premium American-made sound deadening solutions to refine the ride quality and acoustic performance of this one-of-one Duramax dually.

Project Reborn-001, a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab dually built by NFI Empire, heads to auction at The Red Bird Games in Brentwood, TN to benefit The Brett Boyer Foundation.

The Build Update

Project Reborn-001 continues its transformation of a 1979 Chevrolet K30 crew cab into a modern performance powerhouse, pairing the classic square-body exterior with a contemporary GMC Sierra 3500 frame, Duramax diesel drivetrain, suspension, and amenities. As the exclusive soundproofing partner, Second Skin Audio is supplying its premium acoustic and thermal insulation products to reduce noise, vibration, and harshness throughout the cabin. These solutions help deliver a quieter, more refined driving experience that matches the truck's elevated performance and craftsmanship as it prepares for SEMA and its live auction benefiting The Brett Boyer Foundation. Consistent progress updates will continue to be shared as the project advances.

Professional auto trimmer Charles "Charge" Sanner applies Second Skin Audio insulation, preparing the cabin of Project Reborn-001 for carpet. Second Skin Audio sound deadening covers the cabin of Project Reborn-001, from the roof to the rear cab wall.

"Second Skin Audio is proud to continue supporting NFI Empire and the Brett Boyer Foundation as the exclusive soundproofing partner for these incredible custom builds. From the 1932 Ford Roadster and Godzilla-swapped 1978 Ford Bronco to the current Project REBORN 1979 K30, our team has been honored to roll up its sleeves and help bring each vision to life. Since 2000, we've believed in providing American-made solutions, creating long-term partnerships, and standing behind every project until the job is done," said Eric Zuck, Sales & Operations Manager, Second Skin Audio.

"Partnering with Second Skin Audio on Project Reborn-001 brings the quiet refinement that elevates both the driving experience and the overall quality of this extraordinary build," said Justin Fried, CEO of Newport Gold, Inc. and NFI Empire. "Every component on this truck exists to amplify awareness and funding for The Brett Boyer Foundation's work against congenital heart disease and in celebration of the Down syndrome community."

What is The Brett Boyer Foundation

The Brett Boyer Foundation is a Nashville, Tennessee-based nonprofit charitable organization founded in 2017 by Ellen and Bo Boyer in loving memory of their daughter, Sadie Brett Boyer, who was diagnosed prenatally with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. Sadie Brett may have only lived for 7 months, but her impact has reached countless children and families, ultimately changing the medical industry by providing kids an edge and fighting chance against CHD. Congenital heart disease (CHD) is one of the most common conditions affecting infants and one that remains severely underfunded compared to other childhood illnesses. The Brett Boyer Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and funding research aimed at advancing treatment options while providing support to families and providers navigating a CHD diagnosis. Another mission of The Brett Boyer Foundation is to celebrate the love, capability, and dignity of the Down syndrome community. 50% of babies born with Down syndrome fight CHD. Through fundraising efforts and partnerships with like-minded organizations both in the Nashville area and across the United States, the Foundation works to improve outcomes for children living with heart disease so that fewer families endure the loss the Boyers experienced.

The Brett Boyer Foundation: https://www.thebrettboyerfoundation.org/

About Second Skin Audio

Second Skin Audio is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based manufacturer and supplier of American-made acoustic and thermal insulation products for automotive, residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Since 2000, the company has developed a full line of sound-deadening solutions, from automotive insulation kits and liquid sound-deadening spray to acoustic panels and dampeners, and it also offers trusted brands such as Green Glue, Quiet Quilt, and PolyZorbe. Led by CEO Sturgeon Christie, Second Skin Audio was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in 2022 and 2023. For more information, visit www.secondskinaudio.com.

About NFI Empire

NFI Empire (NFIEmpire.com) is the wholly owned operating subsidiary of Newport Gold, Inc., a North East, Pennsylvania-based custom automotive company known for exclusive builds, high-performance vehicles, and deep technical and digital expertise across both traditional and digital automotive sectors. The Company has ceased all mining-related operations; Newport Gold is now a holding company whose operations are conducted entirely through NFI Empire. NFI Empire's stated goal is to become the first publicly traded automotive enthusiast company to integrate a brick-and-mortar business model with a proprietary technology platform.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact: Brendan Hopkins 407-645-5295

Invest in NFI Empire - A Newport Gold Company (OTCID: NWPG)

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE: Newport Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/second-skin-audio-joins-nfi-empires-project-reborn-providing-premium-sound-deaden-1239095