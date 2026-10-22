

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Telia Company AB (TLSNY.PK) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at SEK2.704 billion, or SEK0.69 per share. This compares with SEK2.353 billion, or SEK0.60 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to SEK21.306 billion from SEK19.861 billion last year.



Telia Company AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK2.704 Bln. vs. SEK2.353 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK0.69 vs. SEK0.60 last year. -Revenue: SEK21.306 Bln vs. SEK19.861 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News