Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQX: DRYGF) (FSE: X7W) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assays results from the ongoing drill campaign at the Gold Rock Gold System ("Gold Rock"). Since the initial drill program, completed in 2024, Gold Rock has grown from three widely spaced parallel mineralized structures to a robust gold system with 15 mineralized structures over a kilometer in width and two kilometers in strike length (Figures 1 & 2). Gold Rock remains open in all directions. The system features different styles of gold mineralization including high-grade free gold in quartz veins with lower grade halos, wide shear structures with disseminated sulphides and sheared basalts.

Discovery of new parallel structures within this system adds an additional area of potentially minable ounces within the existing footprint. Recent results include Hole DGR-078 which intersected a new mineralized structure assaying 8.57g/t gold over 1.10 meters, less than 20 meters from known mineralization. Hole DGR-087 was a step out of over 400 meters on strike and returned 3.23 g/t gold over 1.60 meters. New high-grade results from the Elora Hanging Wall area returned 12.62 g/t gold over 1.85 meters including 54.40 g/t over 0.40 meters at approximately 160 meters true depth.

Maura Kolb, M.Sc., P.Geo, Dryden's President commented, "We continue to discover additional mineralized structures at Gold Rock with nearly every exploration hole. Investors should recognize the significant evolution of the Gold Rock Gold System. What was initially interpreted as a relatively narrow, high-grade vein system is emerging as a much more extensive gold system with open-pit potential, while continuing to demonstrate numerous high-grade zones. Our current objective is to fill in the Gold Rock Gold System where the drilling is sparse, an area we have often referred to as the "Gap". We believe that expanding and infilling the Gold Rock System will continue to add ounces to this near surface footprint."

Figure 1: Gold Rock Gold System. Plan View - contoured long section with assay composites and drill traces.

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Figure 2: Gold Rock Gold System Model

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Link to 3-D Interpretation of Mineralized Structure

Link to 3-D Grade-width Contoured Long Sections

Table 1: Highlights from new drilling at Gold Rock

Highlight Table Structure Area Drillhole

From To Length (m)* Grade (g/t Au) BM FW4 Gap DGR-078

210.90 212.00 1.10 8.57 BM1 Sparrow DGR-081

178.00 188.00 10.00 0.54





including 180.00 181.00 1.00 2.05 HW1 Gap DGR-082

277.65 279.50 1.85 12.62





including 278.15 278.55 0.40 54.40 BM1 North DGR-087

149.60 151.20 1.60 3.23 BM2 Treasure DGR-090

179.50 189.00 9.50 2.07





including 184.00 184.85 0.85 6.70





and including 187.50 188.00 0.50 5.24 BM1 Barrelman DGR-090

332.00 362.00 30.00 0.25





including 332.00 344.00 12.00 0.34





and including 357.00 362.00 5.00 0.46

*Reported intervals are drilled core lengths, true width is unknown, assay values are uncut

For full list of assay results and additional technical information, please click the link here

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura Kolb, M.Sc., P. Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Kolb has reviewed the drill results for reported intercepts, the analytical data and associated quality control results.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

The Company is drilling NQ size core. Samples are cut in half, with half going to the lab for analysis and half kept as a record. True thickness/widths of the mineralization is unknown, result intervals are reported as the drilled core lengths unless otherwise stated. All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Core samples for the holes reported in today's release were transported by Dryden personal directly to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Dryden, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Select samples were analyzed using metallic screens. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meet the assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101 compliance.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY"), traded on the OTCQX ("DRYGF") and FSE ("X7W"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls 100% interest in mining claims in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce. Dryden Gold is committed to building respectful, collaborative relationships with Indigenous Nations and communities throughout our area of operations. We recognize the importance of ongoing dialogue, mutual understanding, and meaningful engagement as we advance our exploration activities.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable which include the number of metres of drilling the company may complete in 2026 and the timing of certain exploration programs during the coming year. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the offering; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

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