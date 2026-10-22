Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Eyes the Northern Corridor: A New Chapter in American Lithium Opportunity

A prospective New York footprint could add domestic optionality to the Company's international mineral strategy

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) (the "Company"), a publicly traded company, today highlighted its strategic interest in evaluating prospective lithium-bearing sites in northern New York near the Canadian border. The Company believes a carefully developed domestic mineral initiative could eventually complement its Sierra Leone activities and its electric-mobility strategy. These considerations remain exploratory.

A New Geographic Dimension

ELEKTROS Inc. is interested in assessing possible lithium-bearing sites in northern New York, near the Canadian border. The initiative is an exploratory area of interest, not an announcement of a mineral discovery, property acquisition or mining operation. Management sees potential value in investigating whether an American location could one day complement its Sierra Leone lithium initiative.

The Case for Proximity

A successful domestic project could place certain mining and processing activities closer to U.S. industrial customers. In a suitable commercial setting, shorter transport routes might reduce reliance on overseas freight and exposure to tariffs applicable to imported material. These benefits would depend on actual geology, processing routes, customer demand, costs and applicable trade rules.

From Interest to Evidence

The immediate priority would be disciplined evaluation: identifying possible properties, reviewing mineral ownership, consulting qualified geologists, arranging appropriate sampling and determining whether further study is justified. No specific deposit, resource estimate, property rights or development schedule has been established.

A Perspective on National Priorities

Lithium is an important input in rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles, energy storage and certain defense applications. Federal initiatives have sought to strengthen U.S. critical-minerals and battery supply chains, although government support is competitive and project-specific. Reporting by Reuters and Bloomberg has discussed U.S. efforts to develop domestic mineral resources; neither outlet is being represented as endorsing ELEKTROS.

Chief Executive Officer Perspective

"Our ambition is to pursue every responsible avenue that could strengthen ELEKTROS and create lasting value for our shareholders. We will continue to work relentlessly, evaluate opportunities carefully and pursue the milestones needed to build a meaningful enterprise," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer. (Proposed quotation, subject to CEO approval.)

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC:ELEK) is a publicly traded company pursuing hard-rock lithium opportunities associated with Sierra Leone and exploring electric-vehicle charging infrastructure and technology. The Company is evaluating commercial pathways for its U.S.-patented Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. Its interest in northern New York is preliminary.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Notice

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about possible northern New York lithium properties, domestic mining, shipping savings, tariff treatment, financing, public funding, defense markets, Sierra Leone logistics, refining, EV charging projects and shareholder value. These statements involve substantial uncertainties and risks, including the absence of verified mineral resources or property rights, geological results, mineral processing feasibility, permits, environmental requirements, availability of capital, transportation and labor costs, import rules, counterparties and market demand. No U.S. mining property, mineral discovery, economically recoverable resource, government grant, military contract, refinery agreement or domestic mining operation is announced in this release. Actual outcomes may differ materially. Nothing herein is an offer to sell securities or a solicitation to buy them. ELEKTROS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Company Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC PINK:ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003 | Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-eyes-the-northern-corridor-a-new-chapter-in-american-lithium-opportunity-1239882