

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Volvo AB (VLVLY) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled SEK10.767 billion, or SEK5.29 per share. This compares with SEK7.540 billion, or SEK3.71 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.0% to SEK119.525 billion from SEK110.692 billion last year.



Volvo AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK10.767 Bln. vs. SEK7.540 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK5.29 vs. SEK3.71 last year. -Revenue: SEK119.525 Bln vs. SEK110.692 Bln last year.



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