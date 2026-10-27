Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQX: DRYGF) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to remind investors that it will participate in the New Orleans Investment Conference ("NOIC"), taking place October 28-31, 2026 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Maura Kolb, President of Dryden Gold, will present on Thursday, October 29 at 10:15 AM CT and will host a booth at #102. Maura's presentation will provide an update on the ongoing drill program across the Company's 90,000-hectare land package, including the latest drill results, and outline of our exploration plans for the remainder of the year, supported by a fully funded $17.5 million 2026-2027 exploration budget. Investors are encouraged to review the updated corporate presentation here.

Investors can email ir@drydengold.com to request a one-on-one meeting. For a closer look at the geology, watch Maura Kolb's short videos here, where she breaks down Dryden's Archean lode gold system in plain language to help investors understand what the team is discovering and why it matters.

ABOUT THE NEW ORLEANS INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

The New Orleans Investment Conference is the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city. Investors can register here and view the conference schedule here.

Headliners at the New Orleans Conference over the last 50 years have included Lady Margaret Thatcher, former President Gerald Ford, novelist Ayn Rand, General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, Nobel Prize-winning economists Milton Friedman and F.A. Hayek, Dr. Henry Kissinger, Senator Barry Goldwater, Admiral Hyman Rickover, Louis Rukeyser, Sir John Templeton, Lord William Rees-Mogg, Charlton Heston, Jeane Kirkpatrick, Robert Bleiberg, Jack Kemp, William F. Buckley, General Colin Powell, Ron Paul and J. Peter Grace, among hundreds of other notables.

This year's speaker's line-up includes the likes of Brien Lundin, Jim Iuorio, Daniela Cambone, Frank Giustra, Albert Lu, Grant Williams, Dave Collum, Nick Hodge, Gerardo Del Real, Dana Samuelson, JP Cortez, Omar Ayales, Pamela Aden, Chris Powell, Jeff Clark, Tavi Costa, Brent Cook, Adrian Day, Jeff Phillips, Jennifer Shaigec, Don Durrett, Brent Johnson, Peter Boockvar, Danielle DiMartino Booth, Mark Skousen, Peter Schiff, Craig Hemke, Robert Helms, Lobo Tiggre, Dominic Frisby, Doug Casey, Porter Stansberry, George Gammon, Alasdair Macleod, Adam Taggart, Russell Gray, Robert Prechter, Kerry Stevenson, Rich Checkan, and Steven Hochberg.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY"), on the OTCQX Marketplace ("DRYGF") and on the FSE ("X7W"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information, go to our website www.drydengold.com.

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