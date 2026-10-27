

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences (GILD) has successfully concluded negotiations with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance for LYVDELZI, reaching an agreement on the terms for public reimbursement. Individual provincial, territorial, and federal drug plans will now review LYVDELZI to determine formulary listings and confirm reimbursement criteria. The company noted that some public drug plans could begin reimbursing eligible patients as early as 2027. Currently enrolled patients in the Momentum Support Program will be transitioned to public plans.



The company said the agreement marks a critical step towards treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis, a progressive autoimmune condition that damages the bile ducts in the liver.



In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Gilead shares are up 0.11 percent to $158.86.



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