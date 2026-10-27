

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) on Tuesday, reported a net profit for the third quarter of 2026, reversing a loss in the same period a year earlier.



Net income was $74 million, compared with a net loss of $31 million in the third quarter of 2025. Earnings were $0.18 per share, compared with a loss of $0.07 per share a year earlier. Revenue increased to $952 million from $834 million.



Income from operations was $84 million, compared with an operating loss of $51 million a year earlier.



For the first nine months of 2026, net income was $132 million, compared with a net loss of $40 million a year earlier. Earnings were $0.32 per share versus a loss of $0.09 per share, while revenue increased to $2.774 billion from $2.347 billion.



CSGP is currently trading afterhours at $28.85 down $3.16 or 9.89 percent on the Nasdaq.



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