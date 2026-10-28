

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Automaker Stellantis N.V. (STLA, STLAP.PA, STLAM.MI) reported Wednesday sharply narrower net loss in its third quarter, and higher adjusted operating income and margin, with revenue growth. Meanwhile, shipments were lower.



Looking ahead, the company continues to expect fiscal 2026 net revenues to increase in mid-single digit percentage and AOI margin to be in low-single digit percentage.



The company expects positive Industrial Free Cash Flow in 2027.



In the third quarter, net loss was €453 million, narrower than last year's loss of €4.53 billion, which was impacted by significant items. Loss per share was €0.18, compared to loss of €1.57 a year ago.



Adjusted diluted loss was €0.01 per share, compared to loss of €0.04 last year.



Adjusted operating income or AOI climbed 184 percent to €256 million from €90 million a year ago. AOI margin of 0.7 percent improved 50 basis points year-over-year, with all regions delivering positive AOI margins with the exception of Enlarged Europe.



Net revenues increased 1 percent to €37.61 billion from €37.21 billion last year. Revenues in Enlarged Europe grew 3 percent, and South America up 3 percent, while North America was down 3 percent, Middle East & Africa was down 19 percent, and Asia Pacific was down 7 percent.



Consolidated shipments dropped 1 percent, and Combined shipments fell 2 percent in the quarter.



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