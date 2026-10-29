Campaign to feature Focus Graphite on BNN Bloomberg and FOX Business, expanding North American investor awareness of its high-grade graphite platform

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a Canadian developer of high-grade flake graphite deposits and advanced graphite materials for battery, defence, and industrial applications, is pleased to announce that it has engaged BTV-Business Television ("BTV") to undertake a comprehensive television, digital media, and investor awareness campaign aimed at expanding the Company's visibility across North American financial markets.

The campaign will feature Focus through nationally televised programming on BNN Bloomberg ("BNN") in Canada and FOX Business ("FOX") in the United States, supported by additional exposure across financial news platforms, digital media channels, and investor-focused networks. The initiative aims to expand investor awareness of Focus's strategic position in advancing secure, competitive North American graphite supply chains amid growing industrial and national security priorities and efforts to reduce dependence on concentrated foreign sources.

The relevance of this initiative to U.S. investors is further underscored by the U.S. Department of Energy's ("DOE") newly released National Strategy for American Leadership in Batteries1. The strategy identifies upstream mining, critical mineral processing, and domestic anode material production as priorities for strengthening America's battery supply chain, while explicitly recognizing natural graphite as an important upstream input. It also calls for greater collaboration with allied nations possessing complementary natural resources and technical capabilities. Focus believes its high-grade Québec graphite resources, together with its government-supported processing and purification initiatives, position the Company to pursue opportunities within this evolving North American industrial and national security framework.

"North America's industrial resurgence depends on securing the critical minerals that power our economies," said Dean Hanisch, Chief Executive Officer of Focus Graphite. "Graphite is essential to batteries, drones, robotics, energy storage systems supporting AI infrastructure, and advanced nuclear technologies, while expandable graphite plays an important role in fire protection. Yet China continues to dominate the global supply chain. We believe our exceptionally high-grade resources give North America a real opportunity to compete on cost, quality and security of supply. Economic sovereignty means producing and processing these materials competitively, and that's the opportunity we want to share with investors through BTV."

The Company will also retain non-broadcast marketing rights to the video content produced under the engagement, allowing Focus to incorporate the materials into its ongoing corporate communications and investor awareness initiatives.

Marketing Engagement

BTV-Business Television, operating through Milky Way Marketing Inc. and Blue Sun Productions Inc., based in Surrey, British Columbia, will provide television production, broadcast distribution, and digital marketing services as part of a coordinated investor awareness initiative.

The campaign is expected to commence during the fourth quarter of 2026, with an initial four-week television advertising program supported by additional national broadcasts and digital media distribution. The timing of individual broadcasts and promotional activities will be coordinated with BTV.

Under the agreement, the Company will pay aggregate fees of C$23,490 and US$6,000, plus applicable taxes. No securities-based compensation is contemplated under the agreement.

BTV and its principals are arm's length to the Company and, to the Company's knowledge, do not hold any securities of Focus Graphite.

About Focus Graphite Inc.

Focus Graphite is building an integrated graphite platform to supply the industries shaping the future. Through the development of world-class graphite resources, advanced processing technologies and higher-value advanced materials, the Company is positioning itself to support battery, defence, advanced manufacturing and other strategic industries across North America and allied markets.

The platform is anchored by the Company's two 100%-owned graphite assets in Québec. Lac Knife is one of North America's highest-grade feasibility-stage graphite deposits, while Lac Tétépisca is one of the largest identified graphite resources globally. Together with strategic technology partnerships and government-supported innovation initiatives, these assets provide the foundation for a secure, scalable and increasingly integrated graphite supply chain.

For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/focus-graphite/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/focusgraphite

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things: the engagement of BTV-Business Television and the anticipated production, broadcast and distribution of the Company's television, digital media and investor awareness campaign; the anticipated exposure of Focus Graphite through BNN Bloomberg, FOX Business and other financial media and digital platforms; the timing, scope and execution of the planned marketing and communications activities; the Company's ability to increase its visibility among retail and institutional investors across Canada and the United States; the anticipated benefits of the campaign in raising awareness of the Company's high-grade graphite resources, advanced processing and purification technologies, and strategic positioning within the North American critical minerals sector; the Company's ability to advance its Lac Knife and Lac Tétépisca graphite projects and downstream commercialization initiatives; the anticipated demand for secure, domestically sourced graphite for battery technologies, defence, nuclear energy and advanced manufacturing applications; and the Company's broader strategy to develop an integrated advanced graphite materials platform serving critical mineral supply chains in North America and allied markets.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 Source: U.S. DOE National Strategy for American Leadership in Batteries - October 28, 2026

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