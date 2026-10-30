

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HOYA Corporation (HYB.F, 7741.T) reported second quarter profit attributable to owners of 70.7 billion yen, an increase of 27.6% from the prior year period. Diluted earnings per share increased to 211.83 yen from 161.93 yen, a year ago.



Second quarter revenue climbed 10.9% year-over-year to 260.2 billion yen. Information Technology drove consolidated revenue growth into double digits. The company noted that its quarterly revenue and profit renewed record highs.



HOYA shares are trading at 26,125 yen on Tokyo Exchange, down 0.78%.



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