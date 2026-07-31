

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - HOYA Corporation (HYB.F) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY65.791 billion, or JPY196.58 per share. This compares with JPY51.840 billion, or JPY151.22 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.0% to JPY255.742 billion from JPY220.406 billion last year.



HOYA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY65.791 Bln. vs. JPY51.840 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY196.58 vs. JPY151.22 last year. -Revenue: JPY255.742 Bln vs. JPY220.406 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News