

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - HOYA Corporation (HYB.F) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY54.220 billion, or JPY160.77 per share. This compares with JPY51.530 billion, or JPY149.50 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.5% to JPY248.130 billion from JPY216.756 billion last year.



HOYA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY54.220 Bln. vs. JPY51.530 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY160.77 vs. JPY149.50 last year. -Revenue: JPY248.130 Bln vs. JPY216.756 Bln last year.



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