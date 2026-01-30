

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - HOYA Corporation (HYB.F) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY91.597 billion, or JPY270.50 per share. This compares with JPY50.481 billion, or JPY145.32 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to JPY244.720 billion from JPY220.845 billion last year.



HOYA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



On January 30, the Board resolved to repurchase certain shares held as treasury stock. With this, HOYA will repurchase 5 million shares for up to JPY 100 billion from February 2 through July 17.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects a net income of JPY 254 billion, up 25.7% from last year. Earnings per share are anticipated to be at JPY 746.14, higher than the prior year's JPY 581.45 per share.



HOYA projects annual revenue of JPY 940 billion, up from the previous year's JPY 866.032 billion.



