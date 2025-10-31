

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HOYA Corp. (HYB.F) reported that its second quarter profit attributable to owners of the company was 55.4 billion yen, an increase of 4.7% from last year. Earnings per share was 161.93 yen compared to 151.97 yen. Revenue was 234.49 billion yen, an increase of 9.2% from prior year.



For the first half period, profit to owners of the company was 107.3 billion yen, an increase of 7.2% from last year. Earnings per share was 313.14 yen compared to 286.54 yen. Revenue was 454.9 billion yen, up 6.2%.



