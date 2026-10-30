

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.949 billion, or $18.45 per share. This compares with $1.460 billion, or $13.62 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.150 billion or $20.07 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 36.3% to $5.116 billion from $3.754 billion last year.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.949 Bln. vs. $1.460 Bln. last year. -EPS: $18.45 vs. $13.62 last year. -Revenue: $5.116 Bln vs. $3.754 Bln last year.



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