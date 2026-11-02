

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has entered an exclusive development agreement with WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), which provides Fresenius access to up to 37 identified biosimilar candidates over the next decade. The company said the agreement provides access to a scalable pathway to increase the portfolio from 29 marketed and pipeline molecules to up to 66 molecules, addressing more than 370 billion euros in originator list-price-based-sales. Fresenius will compensate WuXi on a fee-for-service basis for each biosimilar candidate that Fresenius selects for development. Fresenius will hold exclusive global commercialization rights, including marketing authorizations, and the full economics of each commercialized product.



Michael Sen, CEO of Fresenius, said: 'We are doubling down on our Biopharma business. With this agreement we are gaining access to development capabilities in a market where speed and scale are of the essence. Combined with the full ownership of mAbxience, this fuels our Biopharma growth well beyond 2030.'



Fresenius' 2026 guidance remains unchanged. The company confirmed its 2030 Biopharma ambition of - approximately doubling Biopharma revenue compared with 2025 at an EBIT margin of around 20% - which relates to the existing marketed and late-stage portfolio. Fresenius expects to raise its long-term Biopharma ambitions significantly.



WuXi shares are trading at HK$44.98 on Hong Kong Exchange, up 1.12%.



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