Juniper Research: CPaaS Market Value to Exceed $50 Billion Globally by 2031, as Infobip, Twilio, and Sinch Identified as Market Leaders

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study by global tech strategists Juniper Research predicts that total CPaaS revenue will more than double over the next five years; growing from $21 billion in 2026.

The report identified the rise in conversational AI and authentication use cases as key drivers of growth, with new channels such as RCS, OTT messaging apps including WhatsApp, and mobile identity APIs set to capitalise on the decline of SMS.

An extract from the report, CPaaS Market 2026-2031, is now available as a free whitepaper download.

Leaders in the Market Revealed

As part of the study, Juniper Research released its 2026 Competitor Leaderboard for CPaaS vendors; identifying the top five as:

Infobip Twilio Sinch Vonage Tata Communications

The report identified that CPaaS providers are becoming increasingly important as businesses seek to deliver personalised customer experiences interchangeably across multiple channels. The leading CPaaS platforms seamlessly enable businesses to integrate messaging, voice, video, RCS, and OTT messaging through APIs with advanced conversational AI features; enabling improved experiences.

The best CPaaS providers are evolving to offer omnichannel experiences that combine automation, analytics, and full system integration. This evolution creates opportunities for businesses to improve operational efficiency, customer engagement, and satisfaction - an increasing differentiator as communications services become increasingly commoditised.

Principal Analyst Peter Boyland commented: 'Competition has been fierce in this year's analysis, as the CPaaS market expands and vendors expand their offerings. But Infobip was once again able to lead the pack due to its broad portfolio, AgentOS full-stack offering, and global reach.'

The new market research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the CPaaS market to date; providing insightful market analysis and forecasts of over 200,000 datapoints over a five-year period. In addition to a Competitor Leaderboard of 24 leading conversational AI vendors, it includes detailed evaluation of current and future market opportunities.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing consulting, research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, identity & security, and emerging technology sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions. www.juniperresearch.com

Press Contact:

Sam Smith, Press Relations

sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

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