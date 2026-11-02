

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska (SKA-B.ST, SKSBF), a Swedish engineering and construction company, on Monday announced an investment of CZK 2.2 billion, about SEK 1 billion, in the fourth phase of its Emil Kolben District residential project in Prague, Czech Republic.



The construction is scheduled to begin in November 2026, with completion expected in spring 2029.



The construction contract is worth CZK 1.3 billion, about SEK 590 million.



The fourth phase will comprise 272 low-energy apartments and five non-residential units.



The amount will be included in Skanska's European order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2026.



The company said the project has achieved a pre-sales rate of above 30 percent.



The five-phase residential project will comprise a total of 1,069 homes, covering an area of 51,000 square meters.



On Friday, Skanska closed trading 0.11% lesser at SEK 282.40 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.



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