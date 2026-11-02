Hacksaw Gaming Makes Connecticut Debut With FanDuel

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming has extended its partnership with FanDuel into Connecticut, bringing its acclaimed slot portfolio to players in the state for the first time and marking another milestone in its US expansion.

The announcement builds on an earlier agreement between the two companies that saw Hacksaw titles go live in Pennsylvania in July 2025.

FanDuel is a major force in US online gaming, with its casino offering available across five states: Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Hacksaw Gaming secured its Connecticut Online Gaming Service Provider licence from the state's Department of Consumer Protection in March 2026, paving the way for its entry into the locally licensed market.

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming, commented:

"Making our Connecticut debut with FanDuel is a fantastic milestone for Hacksaw Gaming and another important step in our US expansion.

FanDuel is one of the biggest names in American online gaming, and we've developed a great relationship with the team. Building on our successful partnership together in Pennsylvania, we're delighted to be bringing our games to Connecticut players and continuing to grow our presence in the US."

The partnership adds Connecticut to Hacksaw Gaming's growing network of locally licensed US markets, further strengthening its partnership with FanDuel and bringing its portfolio to a new audience.

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, crash games and prediction market infrastructure solutions designed for gaming operators and other qualified businesses. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

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Hacksaw Gaming Makes Connecticut Debut With FanDuel

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-makes-connecticut-debut-with-fanduel-1245038