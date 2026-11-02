Clarivate Plc: Clarivate to Bring Trusted Trademark Data into Microsoft Copilot Through IPOne

Clarivate to Bring Trusted Trademark Data into Microsoft Copilot Through IPOne

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced it will bring trusted CompuMark trademark data and insights into Microsoft Copilot through IPOne, enabling intellectual property (IP) professionals to put authoritative trademark intelligence to work directly within AI-powered workflows.

As AI changes how IP professionals research, analyze and make decisions, the quality of the data behind those decisions matters more than ever. CompuMark provides authoritative trademark data and insight; IPOne is a connector which makes it easy for professionals to query, analyze and apply this intelligence through natural language, purpose-built AI agents and the tools professionals already use, such as Copilot.

Simon Webster, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said: "This collaboration is a major step in delivering on the IPOne vision: bringing trusted IP intelligence directly into the environments where professionals work every day. By connecting proprietary, curated and trusted trademark data with AI, organizations can make more confident and informed decisions, unlocking greater value and stronger returns from their IP. Trusted AI starts with trusted data."

Chantrelle Nielsen, Principal Product Manager, Copilot Platform Microsoft, said: "AI is transforming how knowledge workers interact with the specialized data and tools they rely on every day. By bringing Clarivate's trusted trademark intelligence into the Microsoft Copilot ecosystem, we're giving IP professionals new ways to access the intelligence they need through natural language and build it into agentic workflows."

IPOne is the intelligence infrastructure for AI-powered IP decisions, combining Clarivate's trusted, curated data to power IP research and workflows across enterprise environments. It is being developed in collaboration with corporate IP teams at 15 Fortune 500 companies and leading law firms, shaped by the real-world needs of the professionals who rely on it, in the tools and AI environments where they work.

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To learn more about IPOne from Simon Webster visit: http://ir.clarivate.com/video-library.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media contact:

newsroom@clarivate.com

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