

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (HROEY) announced earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY17.905 billion, or JPY548.04 per share. This compares with JPY15.523 billion, or JPY459.37 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 25.6% to JPY128.098 billion from JPY102.025 billion last year.



Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY17.905 Bln. vs. JPY15.523 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY548.04 vs. JPY459.37 last year. -Revenue: JPY128.098 Bln vs. JPY102.025 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 1069.63 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 250.000 B



EPS Guidance is Basic



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