

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (HROEY) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY7.331 billion, or JPY224.03 per share. This compares with JPY7.227 billion, or JPY213.58 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 26.8% to JPY62.085 billion from JPY48.972 billion last year.



Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY7.331 Bln. vs. JPY7.227 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY224.03 vs. JPY213.58 last year. -Revenue: JPY62.085 Bln vs. JPY48.972 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 1,069 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 250.000 B



EPS Guidance is Basic



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