

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. (HROEY, 6806.T), a Japanese maker of electric connectors and others, said on Wednesday that it will establish a new manufacturing site, Hirose Electric Chennai Private Limited, in Chennai, India.



With an initial investment of around JPY 1 billion, this facility will strengthen the company's automotive business in the Indian market, where significant economic growth is anticipated.



The new automotive connector manufacturing plant is scheduled to start partial operations in the summer of 2027.



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