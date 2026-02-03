

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (HROEY) reported earnings for nine months that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY24.812 billion, or JPY738.35 per share. This compares with JPY27.583 billion, or JPY815.25 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to JPY156.549 billion from JPY144.422 billion last year.



Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY24.812 Bln. vs. JPY27.583 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY738.35 vs. JPY815.25 last year. -Revenue: JPY156.549 Bln vs. JPY144.422 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 911.47 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 205.000 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News