

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hirose Electric Co. reported that its first half profit attributable to owners of parent was 15.5 billion yen, a decline of 11.5% from last year. Earnings per share was 459.37 yen compared to 518.17 yen. Revenue was 102.0 billion yen, an increase of 7.9% from prior year.



For the year ending March 31, 2026, the company projects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 30.0 billion yen; and revenue of 200.0 billion yen.



