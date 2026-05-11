

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (HROEY) released earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY33.142 billion, or JPY991.91 per share. This compares with JPY33.033 billion, or JPY976.33 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.5% to JPY211.264 billion from JPY189.420 billion last year.



Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY33.142 Bln. vs. JPY33.033 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY991.91 vs. JPY976.33 last year. -Revenue: JPY211.264 Bln vs. JPY189.420 Bln last year.



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